Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

