Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Raised to $40.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of CDRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadre by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

