CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

CAE opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a 12-month low of C$24.75 and a 12-month high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

