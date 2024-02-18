Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$59.61 on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.13. The company has a market cap of C$703.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.04.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.691343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

