Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

CGY stock opened at C$59.61 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$46.27 and a 1 year high of C$66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.04.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.691343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

