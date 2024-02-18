Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

