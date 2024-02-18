Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) & YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) Financial Comparison

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) and YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Campbell Soup and YanGuFang International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 3 10 1 0 1.86 YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $9.36 billion 1.33 $858.00 million $2.65 15.64 YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Campbell Soup and YanGuFang International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and YanGuFang International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 8.55% 23.71% 7.16% YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Campbell Soup beats YanGuFang International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, that includes Goldfish crackers, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

