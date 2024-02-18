Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of CANF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

