Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.