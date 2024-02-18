Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$199.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Canadian Tire

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$128.88 and a twelve month high of C$189.82.

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.