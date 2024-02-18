CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.20 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $376.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

