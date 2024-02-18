Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

