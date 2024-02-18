Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

