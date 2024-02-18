Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.79. 96,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 101,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

