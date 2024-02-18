Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $84.45 and last traded at $86.92. Approximately 124,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 280,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.80.

The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after buying an additional 91,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

