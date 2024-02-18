CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Trading Up 4.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.58. Approximately 139,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 260,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after acquiring an additional 154,498 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.