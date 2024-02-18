Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Cellebrite DI traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.27. 401,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 734,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
