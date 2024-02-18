Cenovus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 17,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 10,914 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

