Cenovus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 17,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 10,914 call options.
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.