Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$29.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.96.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.50 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0502793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

