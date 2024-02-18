Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,172 shares of company stock worth $1,209,806. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

