Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

CRNT opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

