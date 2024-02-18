CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CEVA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CEVA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CEVA by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

