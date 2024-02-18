ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.18. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2,362,173 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.