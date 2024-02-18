Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.96 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Harley-Davidson worth $41,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

