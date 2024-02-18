Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,560,061 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

