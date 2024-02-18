Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

EL stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

