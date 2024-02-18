Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

