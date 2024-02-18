Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 160 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

