Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 424 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

