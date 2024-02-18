Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 56 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $448.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

