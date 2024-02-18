Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 740 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

