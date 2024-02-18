Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

