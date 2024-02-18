Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $370.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 35.28%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.