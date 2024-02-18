Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

