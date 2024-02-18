Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $307,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $2,374,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bunge Global by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bunge Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BG opened at $91.68 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

