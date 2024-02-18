Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.45 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

