Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.