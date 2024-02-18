Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,120 shares of company stock worth $8,118,031 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

