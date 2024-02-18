Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $215.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $221.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

