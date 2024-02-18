Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Capital World Investors increased its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

