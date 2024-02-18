Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $91.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

