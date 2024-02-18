Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $386,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.50 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.