Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

