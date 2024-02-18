Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

