Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $456,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $146.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.