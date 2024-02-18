Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.