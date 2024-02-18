Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

