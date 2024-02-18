Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.94 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

