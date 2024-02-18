Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

