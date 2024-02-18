Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

